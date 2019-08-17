Bear Grylls seeks bold Bairns to join the Bravest Challenge

TV adventurer Bear Grylls is urging Falkirk fitness fans to sign up for Britain’s Bravest Military Challenge, to be staged in Callendar Park on Saturday, September 28.

The gruelling mass participation event is in aid of Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI), and the local initative is being replicated at other sites across the country.

Be Military Fit with Bear Grylls (BMF) wants to recruit 100 people at Callendar Park, along with 100 at each of three other central Scottish parks, for a RBLI fundraising spectacular.

RBLI, currently in its centenary year, provides jobs, homes and support for injured military veterans.

Bear Grylls said: “To celebrate the Royal British Legion Industries’ 100th year and to raise vital funds to help support veterans, we’re doing something special.

“Be Military Fit is joining forces with the RBLI to bring you Britain’s Bravest Military Challenge.

“This is going to take place in 20 BMF parks across the UK, including London, Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool, Cardiff, Bristol and Scotland - so get outside with Be Military fit, test yourself and help us support our incredible veterans.”

The event will see participants put to “the ultimate military fitness test”.

BMF has worked with military leaders to create the most authentic experience possible, featuring the toughest military training drills and the highest level of physical and mental challenge.

Ivan Rowlatt, Operations Director at Be Military Fit said: “We are very proud of our partnership with the RBLI. This is a superb charity whose forward-thinking approach and core values align perfectly with our organisation.

“We are both committed to assisting veterans in training and employment and also in keeping them both physically and mentally active.

“This partnership has the ability to deliver all of the above but will also increase the reach and access to a broader cohort of military veterans.

For more details of the Callendar Park event and to register to participate, visit www.Britains-bravest.eventbrite.com.