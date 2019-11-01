BBC Radio 4’s ‘Any Questions?’ comes to the Falkirk Wheel

Falkirk residents who’d like to grill leading politicians (for example) on the leading issues of the day have their chance at the Falkirk Wheel next week.

BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions? show is coming to the Wheel with presenter Chris Mason and a still-to-be announced panel - which on typical form will include key players from the worlds of politics and the media.

Topics could cover anything from Brexit and the General Election to efforts to revitalise town centres - the public decides.

The show will be broadcast live from the Wheel on Friday (November 8) after the 8pm news - and will be repeated on Saturday, November 9 at 1.10pm.

Listeners will also have a chance to join in the debate during the Saturday Any Answers? phone-in at 2pm.

The event is being promoted by Scottish Canals, which is encouraging local people to sign up for a free ticket.

You can register your interest at https://www.scottishcanals.co.uk/news/bbc-radio-4s-any-questions-panel-to-face-locals-as-show-comes-to-the-falkirk-wheel/?fbclid=IwAR0cojFgpLhRC-oTD77db7ziNvjlzrodv4G8qKm6qNj-oPamcvfNJBxOOVo