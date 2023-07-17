Battle of Falkirk Day will mark 725th anniversary of historic battle this weekend

A day of living history, re-enactments and engaging activities will take place in Falkirk town centre on Saturday, July 22 as the Battle of Falkirk Day returns.

The Battle of Falkirk, which took place on 22 July 1298, was one of the major battles in the First War of Scottish Independence. In recent years it has been marked by a parade through the town centre and ceremonies at both Falkirk Trinity Church where several Scottish warriors are buried and Callendar Park at the commemorative cairn.

Once again this year, Falkirk Delivers have teamed up with the Society of John De Graeme and the Society of William Wallace to bring history to life marking the anniversary of this pivotal moment in Scottish history.

Preparing to re-enact the battle at last year's Battle of Falkirk Day. (Pic: Alan Murray)

The grounds of Trinity Church and the High Street will serve as the stage for the immersive experience which will allow members of the public to step into a world where legends were forged. It’s a chance to witness re-enactments that showcase the strategic brilliance of the era.

Throughout the day there will be a wide range of activities taking place across the town centre. Chris Rutterford’s Battle of Falkirk and Battle of Bannockburn murals will be displayed in The Howgate, while the town centre will come alive with the enchanting melodies of Clann an Dumma. There’s also a chance to witness the skill and precision of groups such as the Knights of Monymusk, Company of Saint Margaret, Brittania XIV and the Wolasnksi events team, whose aerial act will seamlessly blend history and modernity.

For the children, the interactive Kids Army will be providing an immersive experience alongside face painters.

Falkirk District Wargame Club will recreate the battle using model terrain and approximately 1000 model figures representing the Scottish and English troops present on that day. The club will play through the battle during the day creating a moving diorama of the event and members of the public will also have the opportunity to participate in the game.

The High Street will once again host commemorative events for the Battle of Falkirk 1298 this weekend. (Pic: Alan Murray)

The highlight of the event will be a commemoration at the Callendar Park Cairn, where people will gather to pay homage to the heroes of the past. Following the commemoration there will be a grand procession back to the town centre where the events will continue into the afternoon.

Stefanie Paterson, assistant BID manager of Falkirk Delivers, said: “We are thrilled to present Battle of Falkirk Day where history and modern day meet to create a truly unique experience. As we celebrate the 725th anniversary of this significant battle, we invite visitors of all ages to join us in this immersive event where the past intertwines with the present and Falkirk’s rich heritage takes centre stage.”

It is hoped visitors will take the opportunity to discover the hidden treasures of Falkirk, including its local shops, restaurants and cafes, while celebrating the history.

A medieval market will be open from 10am to 4pm showcasing unique crafts and delectable treats. There’s also a competition for the best dressed child with the winner receiving an exotic animal experience courtesy of Racks 4 Reptiles.