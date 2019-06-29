Battle lines drawn for Falkirk Wheel paint fight

It’s going to be messy but fun, and everyone taking part in today’s novel paint fight clash is guaranteed to end the day a more colourful person.

The Revolution Colour Fight is a new family-friendly entertainment taking place at today’s annual Revolution Festival at the Falkirk Wheel.

It offers the chance to daub your nearest and dearest, and best friends, with bright primary shades of red, blue, green and orange.

Revolution Festival will welcome the Icon Tribe and the Genius Tribe as they come head to head in a gaudy explosion of colour at 3.15pm.

Kids and toddlers will also get the chance to decorate their friends and family in an under-six paint fight taking place at 2.15pm.

Organiser Scottish Canals says the non toxic eco and skin friendly powder paint is made up of 99 per cent corn starch and one per cent natural dyes – but those who plan on painting their pals are encouraged to bring some common sense, some old clothes and a pair of sunglasses.

Now in its third year, Revolution Festival promises to bring new and exciting elements to the annual family day out at the Wheel.

Entertainment ranges from the acrobatic antics of The Showman Circus, the chance to walk on water in the Wheel’s zorbs, the opportunity to explore the history of the Union Canal by boot, bike or boat and the fun of dancing the day away with live entertainment (now till 5pm).

Food and drink treats available at the site include stone-baked pizza, artisan ice cream from Falkirk-based parlour The Milk Barn, and an array of sweet and savoury treats on offer in the Wheel’s café.

Kids Colour Fight – “A kid friendly colour fight for ages three to six will take place on 29th of June at The Falkrik Wheel at 2.15pm.”

Family Colour Fight – “A family friendly colour fight for ages six to 106 will take place on 29th of June at The Falkirk Wheel at 3.15pm.”

Video (0:11 in length):

Revolutionary paint fight hits The Falkirk Wheel! – Families and friends can join in the Revolution Festival fun on Saturday the 29th of June at The Falkirk Wheel.