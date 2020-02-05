Babies toddle on down at City in Falkirk

Time was when all babies and toddlers used to shake was their rattles – but now they can throw some shapes on the dance floor of Falkirk’s City nightclub.

Thanks to Big Fish Little Fish (BFLF) family raves, children age eight and under, will be able to express themselves under the lights at the Princes Street haunt between 2pm and 4.30pm on Sunday, April 5.

Former professional footballer turned house DJ Bobby Petta will headline the Falkirk launch night, which will feature a neon glow fancy dress theme.

Bobby will play a set of dance classics at a safe sound level for even the smallest of lugs, with support from BFLF Scotland’s resident DJ Leme.

The rave-up will include bubble machines, glitter cannons, club visuals and lots more.

There will also be chillout area for babies who have been partying too hard, as well as a quality themed crafting area featuring colouring murals, playdough and transfer tattoos.

BFLF Scotland manager Kirstie Wilson said: “City approached us after hearing about our success and I was hugely impressed by the venue – maybe the most impressive I’ve seen in Scotland.

“I’ve always been dedicated to taking the parties out of the usual cities and enticing all family retired clubbers out to have that bonding experience with their children. It’s so brilliant for children be in a fun environment and to actually be able to see their parents enjoy it too.”

Visit www.bigfishlittlefishevents.co.uk for more.