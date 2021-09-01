Awakening: Who's playing and when at Falkirk music festival for people with disabilities

Awakening The Festival, hosted by the ENABLE Scotland Falkirk branch, will bring a wealth of musical prowess to Callendar Park this Sunday (12.30-9pm) for a family-friendly day of entertainment.

Organisers Maureen, Kilgour, Neil Kilgour and David Irvine have collaborated with Fusion Event Group to lay on a two-stage festival the day after The Fratellis headline the Main Stage at Vibration Festival.

Awakening will use the Main Stage to showcase a series of international artists and up and coming Scottish bands.

Singer Leona Rae will perform live at Awakening The Festival in Falkirk's Callendar Park this Sunday. Contributed.

The volunteer-led event, which has a 1000-person capacity, will also run a platform for DJs and family entertainment tent.

Having started as an event based in the town’s Elgin Park in 2018, Awakening has gone from strength to strength and more than doubled its crowd size and received funding from The National Lottery, Events Scotland and The SpeedoMick Foundation.

David said: “The first year, we concentrated on Falkirk and 150 turned up.

“The second year, we tried to expand it to outreach areas and got 300. It was always our intention to go to the whole of Scotland, so we're hopefully looking at having up to 600 people here.

“As far as we understand, no-one has ever done a music festival of this scale for people with disabilities so it’s another feather in the cap for Falkirk.

“It’s really just to bring awareness to disability and what we found when we did the City Nightclub event was about 250 turned up and paid.

“These guys deserve to have the same experience as people who aren’t disabled in a safe environment. The general aim is to make it a mainstream festival going forward and also encourage these people to go to a festival on their own.”

Here is a breakdown of the bill:

Main Stage

Hippocampus (1pm), Dave Bateman (2pm), Dazed (3pm), Tam Sparkle Experience (4pm), 3 Wise Monkeys (5pm), 117 (6pm), Leona Rae (7pm) and Primes (8pm).

DJ Stage

DJ Andy (1pm), DJ Dylan (1.30pm), DJ Kenny Clark (2pm), DJ Archie (3pm), DJ Dave Thompson (4pm), DJ Elad (5pm), DJ Def Beatz (6-7.30pm) DJ Missy M (7.30).

