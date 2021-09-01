Awakening The Festival: Falkirk music event for disabled set for Callendar Park

Awakening The Festival takes place in Callendar Park on Sunday from 12.30 to 9:00pm.

Organised by the ENABLE Scotland Falkirk branch, the showcase will treat the crowd to top acts like Falkirk outfit Primes and the next big Scottish bands.

However, the day will involve much more than just music.

Awakening The Festival, last held in Falkirk's Elgin Park in 2019, will take place in Callendar Park this weekend in front of an extended crowd. Picture: Alan Murray.

There’ll also be ample children’s entertainment, in the form of Animal Man’s Mini Zoo (1:00-2:00pm and 3:00-4:00pm) and Magic Pete (2:00-3:00pm and 4:00-5:00pm).

Gig-goers can also expect fairground rides, trampolines, face painters, superhero characters, a Cycling Without Age stall and Duncarron Medieval Village to be in attendance.

Pamis will provide a Changing Places Toilet, while first aid will come courtesy of Falkirk Safebase.

Awakening will also offer a sensory area and a British Sign Language interpreter.

For tickets, visit awkngtix.co.uk or contact organiser Maureen Kilgour on 07970835564 or [email protected].

