Assembly Festival tickets for just £6.50 but you best book in quick!

Assembly Festival is inviting readers to embrace the magic of the Edinburgh festival season with thousands of £6.50 tickets available for EH, FK, G, KY, ML and DG postcodes.

The ticket bonanza was launched to celebrate the opening of Assembly George Square Gardens for the Edinburgh Folk and Food Festival, from July 18 to 27.

The Assembly Festival 2025 programme boasts over 240 shows, so get ready for a wild ride through comedy, cabaret, theatre, music, dance and more.

From returning fan-favourites and rising stars to the wonderfully weird, there’s something for everyone at Assembly Festival.

Local discount tickets are already selling out for some of the most popular shows so best be quick to book a seat.

A festival spokeswoman said: “This special offer is valid for performances running from July 30 to August 3 – don’t miss your chance to experience world-class shows at a fraction of the price.”

The offer is valid on select shows only at Assembly Festival and Edinburgh Folk and Food Festival.

Launched on Friday, July 18, the offer runs until Sunday, July 27, or when tickets sell out – whichever comes first. There’s a strictly limited ticket allocation, so get in quick!

You must log in to your account/register on the website first and ensure your billing address states your postcode.

You must select the local resident ticket option and enter the promocode FRINGE4LOCALS before adding tickets to the basket.

The offer is only valid under the Local Resident option at the point of booking.

The spokeswoman added: “If this option is not displayed in the ticket options, it means the offer is not redeemable on the performance you have selected – double check you have selected a performance between July 30 and August 3.

“Tickets are limited to a maximum of two tickets per performance and six per transaction.”

All purchases made with Assembly Festival are final. The team are unable to amend a booking once it has been processed.

A full list of the participating shows is available on the website at https://assemblyfestival.com.

Comedy giants Nish Kumar, Susie McCabe and Jason Byrne will head up the first group of shows this year, along with multi-award-winning impressionist Jess Robinson who brings Your Song to Assembly Festival.