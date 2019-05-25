Are you up for the Forth Rail Bridge challenge?

Animals charity the Scottish SPCA is staging its Forth Rail Bridge abseil on Sunday, June 9 - and there are only a few places left.

A spokesperson said: “We’re calling on animal lovers and adrenaline junkies alike to take part in this once in a lifetime challenge.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to do something fun and memorable and to raise vital funds to rehabilitate, rehome and release animals in Scotland.

“At the event, there will be a team of highly skilled instructors to ensure participants are equipped with everything they need to make the abseil as safe and enjoyable as possible.

“Those who have taken part in abseils for us in previous years have said that it’s an amazing experience and one they’ll never forget.”

Fundraiser John Murasev has completed the abseil three times for the charity.

He said: “The reason I took part was because I saw this as the perfect opportunity to raise much needed funds and raise awareness of the work the Scottish SPCA does.

“This was an incredible challenge and I loved the adrenaline rush so I decided to do it twice more since.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to see one of Scotland’s most iconic man-made features and I would urge anyone to take part. “It’s very safe and the staff are brilliant.”

You can find out more and register to take part at www.scottishspca.org/juneabseil or you can email fundraising@scottishspca.org or call 03000 999 999 (opt 4).