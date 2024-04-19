Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As previously reported, guided tours of the House are now running every Saturday with the Friends also offering walks in the grounds.

However, HES is also keen to highlight its touring exhibition, Antonine Wall: Beyond Boundaries, which will be included in the House tours this season.

The exhibition tells the story of one of Scotland’s six World Heritage sites, near which Kinneil House is built. The name Kinneil means “head (or end) of the wall” and the area is closely connected to the Antonine Wall and Scotland’s Roman legacy.

A family-friendly exhibition, it explores the impact and influence that the Romans had on Scotland’s central belt through a collection of fascinating objects. Craftspeople were commissioned to create replicas of rare Roman artefacts found along the wall, including a Roman wine barrel, an Iron Age ‘tartan’, and an African-style portable cooker.

Visitors to the exhibition can learn more about communities on the wall, then and now, while also gaining access to Kinneil House’s outstanding interior decoration. The free outdoor walk run by the Friends of Kinneil also takes visitors along a short stretch of the wall.

Paul Rowlands, HES roving manager, said: “The guided tours offer a unique experience and we’re thrilled to have this additional exhibition for our visitors to enjoy this season.

“Roman history forms such a significant part in the history of Falkirk; with Kinneil House’s position along the Antonine Wall, it is exciting for us to be able to bring these two narratives even closer together.”

Eileen Jackson, Friends of Kinneil chairwoman, added: “We are delighted that HES is once again offering regular indoor tours with the added interest of the Roman exhibition. Visitors are also invited to enjoy the free walk at noon on Saturdays with one of our volunteer guides.”