The annual fireworks display will take place at Callendar Park again in 2024. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Residents from across the district are once again being invited to enjoy a spectacular firework display in Callendar Park next month.

The skies above the town will be sparkling on Tuesday, November 5 when the region’s annual Bonfire Night celebrations are back for 2024.

The family friendly fun begins at 6.30pm with music from local DJ Craigie P entertaining the crowds ahead of the ‘main event’.

The display itself will start at 7.30pm.

Last year’s event attracted an audience of around 27,000 people and organisers are expecting large numbers again this year.

The fireworks display is organised by Falkirk Council and ensures that members of the public have a place to go to enjoy fireworks locally in a safe, controlled environment.

Anyone thinking of attending should wrap up warm, wear sturdy footwear, bring a torch and follow instructions from the event’s stewards.

Alcohol, sparklers and drones are not allowed at the community event.

As well as the fireworks and musical entertainment, refreshments will be available from the kiosk next to the playpark, or in the main area of the park.

The event is free for people to attend, but volunteers will be collecting donations for Strathcarron Hospice at the entrances to the park on the night. People can also donate to the local charity by texting FIRE to 70490 to donate £5 (texts cost the donation plus one standard network rate message).

Falkirk Council is advising people to give themselves ample time to get to the park as the roads nearby will be busy and there will be road closures in place before and after the event.

There is no public parking at Callendar Park for the event, with the exception of blue badge parking which should be booked in advance.

The path from Callendar Business Park to the main area of the park will close at 6.40pm and will remain closed for safety reasons until 8.15pm.

Callendar Road will be closed both ways to all traffic from 6pm to 9pm on Tuesday, November 5, from the roundabout at Callendar Business Park to Oliver Street.

In the Oliver Road/Moncks Road area a temporary one way system will be in place and people are asked to park in the direction they have entered.

A temporary one way system will also be in operation at Kemper Avenue. Enter from Arnot Street and park facing up the hill towards the Glen Brae exit.