All revved up as popular Transport Festival set for return to Bo'ness
The popular event, organised by BUZZness, will see a wide variety of vehicles on display around the town centre’s streets with everything from sports and classic cars to vans, trucks, buses and motorbikes.
But the day, which promises to be a great day out, is not just about the modes of transport. There will also be live music, refreshments and a fun fair for the kids to enjoy.
The festival is the latest community event to be organised by the BUZZness team, who are all volunteers, and comes following another successful Foreshore Fun Day earlier this summer.
Both locals and visitors alike are welcome to attend this weekend’s event and see all that’s on offer.
The transport festival runs from 11am to 4pm in Bo’ness town centre.
This year’s festival also includes a Bike Show, in the car park opposite Corvi’s, sponsored by Muddy Beach Customs.
The live music on Sunday will be from rockabilly and blues duo Mississippi Red.
To find out more visit the BUZZness Facebook page.
