All aboard for murder mystery on the Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway

The team at the railway have teamed up with Can You Catch The Killer Murder Mystery Events, the award-winning Scottish events company, to offer passengers a suspenseful evening of entertainment onboard first-class dining train The Clansman.

Those travelling are invited to sit back, relax and watch the plot unfold while enjoying an evening meal as the historic steam train passes through the scenic Forth Valley on its way to Manuel.

The murder mystery journeys take place on Friday, July 15 and Friday, August 26, with boarding at 6.30pm for a 6.45pm departure.

The Can You Catch the Killer team is hosting a murder mystery event on the Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway this summer.

The event will finish by 9.30pm after the ‘big reveal’ of the killer.

Tickets, priced £55 per person, are selling fast for this special experience that who-dunnit fans will not want to miss.

A two course evening meal and after dinner chocolates and the first refreshment are included in the ticket price along with the murder mystery entertainment.