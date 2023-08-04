News you can trust since 1845
All aboard for LUCS fun day!

An event which has been making a big splash in Linlithgow for more than 30 years will return this weekend.
By Julie Currie
Published 4th Aug 2023, 16:19 BST- 1 min read

And everyone is being invited along to take part in the annual fun day at the Manse Road canal basin this Sunday.

Organised by Linlithgow Union Canal Society (LUCS), the event is always a big hit with families – not least because of the famous cardboard boat race which always guarantees a good few splashes. Hardly surprising, given the crafts are often far from canal-ready!

As well as the boat race, the LUCS Fun Day has something for everyone, including face painting, a kayaking simulator, vintage fire engine and various stalls.

A few cardboard boat race competitors will definitely end up in the swim this Sunday! (Pics: LUCS)A few cardboard boat race competitors will definitely end up in the swim this Sunday! (Pics: LUCS)
    Cakes and hot and cold drinks will be available from the canal tea room and there will also be a barbeque at the basin, with an ice cream van in Learmouth Gardens.

    The canal basin will be open from 1pm before the event is officially opened by Gala Queen Katherine Kendall at 1.30pm, after which boat trips will be available until 3pm when the cardboard raft race begins.

    The first LUCS Fun Day was held in 1989 as part of the celebrations to commemorate the 600 years of Linlithgow’s Royal Charter.

    It has been held every year since, except for the 2020 and 2021 Covid years.

    Peter Lewis, marketing co-ordinator, said: “Our volunteers always like to see folk enjoying themselves at the canal. This is especially true on Fun Day which typically attracts a good few hundred people to the basin for what is a real community event.”

    More information can be found at www.lucs.org.uk.

    Related topics:Linlithgow