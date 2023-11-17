Get ready to embark on a magical journey like no other as Craigie’s Farm presents its Santa Adventure.

The enchanting Christmas event promises to transport you to a world of twinkling lights, festive wonder, and heartwarming moments. Building on the resounding success of previous years, Christmas at Craigie’s is back – bigger and better than ever before.

Visitors will be invited to step through the magic door and embark on a journey to the North Pole, where they will play a crucial role in saving Christmas. Craigie’s Farm has teamed up with NL Productions to transform its polytunnels into a dazzling display of colourful lights, creating an immersive lighting experience.

Santa Claus has encountered a problem of epic proportions – he's lost the magical word that powers the start of his sleigh. Now, it's up to you to join this magical quest and help Santa recover the missing word. The fate of Christmas itself hangs in the balance.

Help Santa save Christmas during an adventure at Craigie's Farm.

As you journey through the North Pole, you'll encounter beloved characters, including Mrs. Claus, Santa's elves, and a host of other surprises, making your adventure all the more memorable.

Craigies' Santa Adventure is not just an event; it's an opportunity to immerse yourself in the enchantment of Christmas and create cherished memories with your loved ones.

Families will enjoy one-on-one time with Santa and, upon successfully helping Santa and his friends save Christmas, you'll be rewarded with a special gift to take home as a token of gratitude for your invaluable assistance.

John Sinclair, Craigie’s managing director, said: “At Craigie’s Farm, we have always prided ourselves on delivering a quality Christmas experience where the focus is on spending time with family and having fun together.

“We are building on the success of previous years and partnering with NL Productions to create an immersive lighting experience within our polytunnels.

“The experience will once again feature amazing performers who will guide families on a great adventure to the North Pole, playing a crucial role in saving Christmas.

“There is guaranteed fun for both adults and children, ensuring everyone can create unforgettable festive memories together . "

Santa Adventure at Craigie’s will open to visitors on the weekend of November 25 and 26.

It will then run on December 2 and 3, 9 and 10, 16 and 17 and 23, being staged from 9am to 5pm each day.

Event producer, Phil O’Halloran from NL Productions can’t wait for families to enjoy the magical event.

He said: “It is fantastic to once again be partnering with Craigie’s Farm. Hallowe’en at Craigies has been a great success and it is very exciting to now be converting the polytunnels into a beautiful winter wonderland.

“Craigie’s has a reputation for a quality family experience at Christmas and we can't wait to add another level of immersion this year. We can't wait to see families enjoying their adventure to the North Pole!"