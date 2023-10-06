Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday Addams birthday is October 13 and the 60-strong LAMP cast and crew are pulling out all the stops to celebrate in style!

They will perform The Addams Family – A New Musical Comedy from Tuesday, October 10, to Saturday, October 14, in Linlithgow Academy Theatre.

And thanks to a fundraising drive earlier this year, which included a cabaret evening, musical workshops for children in the summer, a Kiltwalk and 12 hour singathon in August, the group has managed to hire an LED backdrop screen and professional costumes.

The spectacular musical is sure to get your toes tapping and your pulse racing! (Pics: Rebecca Holmes)

Committee member Rebecca Holmes said: “We’ve pulled out all the stops as we’re trying to ensure this show is spectacular, which is what it deserves.

“The LED backdrop means we won’t have to move heavy sets around, with the Addams Family house appearing on the screen. It’ll make it a really interactive and immersive production.”

With the main cast notching up more than 100 hours in rehearsals, along with a large contingent of children’s members moving up to the adult production, everyone is now looking forward to curtain up.

Rebecca said: “Everyone is buzzing and can’t wait for audiences to see what we have in store. There’s a great mix of ages as many of our children’s members are now 16 so have joined the adult cast.

After more than 100 hours of rehearsals, the cast are still smiling!

“And the chorus members are loving it too as they play quite a big role in the show, as ghostly figures risen from the dead to oversee the action.”

The plot centres on a family meal with the Addams and Beineke families, after Wednesday (Rebecca Miller) falls for ‘normal’ lad Lucas (Euan Campbell).

Rebecca added: “We discover that the Beinekes might not be as normal as folk thing but people will have to come along to find out if there’s a happy ending!”

