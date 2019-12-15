Actor Bairn brings West End festive magic to Grangemouth

A galaxy of (London) West End stars will take to the boards to perform in a Christmas spectacular in Grangemouth on Saturday (December 21) for the fifth year running.

Falkirk Bairn, West End performer and concert director Kieran Brown will be joined at Grangemouth Town Hall by a distinguished cast of West End chums who have all played leading roles in London and Broadway - including shows such as Les Misérables, We Will Rock You, Wicked and The Phantom Of the Opera.

Performing in Falkirk for the first time will be West End stars Sabrina Aloueche (Les Miserables, We Will Rock You, Chess, Rent, Brooklyn) and Scottish born Ross William Wild (Spandau Ballet, Rent, Bare, We Will Rock You, Grease, Rocky Horror Show).

Also on stage will be multi award winning writer, singer and comedian Sooz Kempner and Falkirk-based local Gerard Bentall (Les Miserables, Jesus Christ Superstar, Fame) and Emma Ralston (Bananaman the Musical, Lady Of The Mist).

The show additionally features special performances from the Stenhouse School Of Dance and Broadway School of Performing Falkirk, while Shakespeare’s Kids will be presenting a section from their sell out production of Aladdin.

Local small business owners will once again be invited to set up stalls as part of the Christmas Market.

The event is “bring your own bottle”, although a tuck shop selling a small selection of soft drinks and nibbles will be available on the night - and paper cups will also be provided.

The audience is promised a magical concert full of Christmas and musical theatre classics, and there’s also the Christmas market and raffle to enjoy.

Meanwhile everyone who attends will be helping the artistes will also be raising money and collecting donations for the Maggie’s Centre at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Tickets, priced £15, are available from Grangemouth Post Office, and the show starts at 7.30pm.