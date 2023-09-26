A new Christmas Adventure awaits visitors to Falkirk's Callendar House in December 2023
The team at Falkirk’s Callendar House are the latest to reveal details of their festive celebrations for December 2023.
The elves are moving into Callendar House as they are busy preparing for Christmas. Visitors can join them for a magical, interactive adventure from December 1 to 24, 2023.
Chef Elf really needs your help in the kitchen to get ready for the big day. Families can enjoy a 40-minute festive show where they can team up with the elves to make sure everything is ready for Santa coming, before meeting the big man himself.
The Christmas Adventure is a festive theatre experience and does not include any gifts, but does include an opportunity to meet Santa, receive a small treat and take plenty of photos.
Various time slots are available but pre-booking is essential. Suitable for all ages the event is priced £10 per person with those under the age of one £3. Relaxed, ASN suitable productions are also available.
For more information or to book tickets click here or call 01324 506850.