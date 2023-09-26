A new Christmas Adventure awaits visitors to Falkirk's Callendar House in December 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team at Falkirk’s Callendar House are the latest to reveal details of their festive celebrations for December 2023.

The elves are moving into Callendar House as they are busy preparing for Christmas. Visitors can join them for a magical, interactive adventure from December 1 to 24, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chef Elf really needs your help in the kitchen to get ready for the big day. Families can enjoy a 40-minute festive show where they can team up with the elves to make sure everything is ready for Santa coming, before meeting the big man himself.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new Christmas Adventure is planned at Callendar House for 2023. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Most Popular

The Christmas Adventure is a festive theatre experience and does not include any gifts, but does include an opportunity to meet Santa, receive a small treat and take plenty of photos.

Various time slots are available but pre-booking is essential. Suitable for all ages the event is priced £10 per person with those under the age of one £3. Relaxed, ASN suitable productions are also available.