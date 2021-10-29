Drive-In movies are back at the Falkirk Stadium. Photo credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

A charity fundraising event, organised by The Catherine McEwan Foundation, will see a host of iconic scary movies shown at the Falkirk Stadium this weekend, including the likes of The Exorcist, Poltergeist and An American Werewolf in London.

The event will see a total of nine films played over three days, starting from tonight October 29, and mixes a host of family friendly Halloween classics with some of cinema’s most terrifying tales. The films are set to be spread over three days throughout the Halloween weekend, with each movie being broadcast on the world’s largest drive-in screen.

And tickets to the bloodcurdling big screen horrors are selling fast.

Organisers of the event, titled Lockdown Drive-In movies, have already seen their drive-in events prove to be very popular with film fans, after they held two similar movie marathons last summer and at Halloween. Blockbusters such as The Greatest Showman, Batman Begins and Superman: Man of Steel were played on the huge screen at the Falkirk Stadium, though this year’s event promises to turn up the scare factor.

Onsite facilities include toilets, while food and drink is also available at the screening.

And with tickets on sale already, the organisers have confirmed horror fanatics are snapping up tickets for the spooktacular experience in record time.

What films are playing at Halloween Lockdown Drive-In?

The movies will screen from Friday October 29 until 31, with the running order as follows:

Friday October 29

Edward Scissorhands – 6pm

Bettlejuice – 9pm

Saturday October 30

Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland – 12pm

The Witches – 3pm

Scary Movie – 6pm

An American Werewolf in London – 9pm

The Exorcist – 12am (midnight screening)

Sunday 31

Hocus Pocus – 5pm

Poltergeist – 8pm

How can I get tickets for Halloween Lockdown Drive-In and how much are they?

Tickets for each film screening are now available here, with the cost of a ticket £32.70 (including booking fee) per film, per vehicle, not per person.