Home Alone is just one of the Christmas classic sets to be played on Falkirk's big screen.

A charity fundraising event, organised by The Catherine McEwan Foundation, will see a host of iconic Christmas movies shown at the Falkirk Stadium this weekend, including the likes of Elf, Home Alone and Die Hard.

The event will see a total of eight screening played over three days, starting from December 17, and mixes a host of classic Christmas classics and some of cinema’s most loved family favourites. The films are set to be spread over three days throughout the weekend, with each movie being broadcast on the world’s largest drive-in screen.

And tickets to our these Christmas crackers are selling fast.

Organisers of the event have already seen their drive-in events prove to be popular with film fans, after holding similar movie marathons, including a very successful Halloween event earlier in the year. Horror movies such as The Exorcist, Beetlejuice and Scream were played on the huge screen at the Falkirk Stadium, and this special event for the festive season promises to be even more popular with locals.

Onsite facilities include toilets, while food and drink is also available at the screening.

And with tickets on sale already, the organisers are encouraging you to wrap yourself in tinsel and drive up your Christmas spirit by grabbing tickets for this special drive-in experience.

Which films are playing at the Christmas Lockdown Drive-In?

The movies will screen from Friday December 17th until the 19th, with the running order as follows:

Friday December 17:

Elf – 6pm

Home Alone – 9pm

Saturday December 18:

The Muppets Christmas Carol – midday

Home Alone – 3pm

The Grinch – 6pm

Die Hard – 9pm

Sunday December 19:

Elf – 3pm & 6pm

Love Actually – 9pm

How can I get tickets for the Christmas Drive-In and how much are they?

Tickets for each film screening are now available here, with the cost of a ticket £32.70 (including booking fee) per film, per vehicle, not per person.