A Hallowe’en date with Kinneil’s White Lady

Historic Kinneil House in Bo’ness has its own resident ghost - the White Lady - who may or may not put in an appearance during the spookiest time of the year.

But even without supernatural apparitions the mansion, bullt in the mid-16th century, is reckoned a venue creepy enough to form the perfect setting for a Hallowe’en outing.

Kinneil will be open for its traditional Friends of Kinneil free family guided tours with a special Hallowe’en theme on Saturday next week (October 26).

Youngsters are encouraged to turn up in fancy dress, the best-dressed child will win a book token, and Friends of Kinneil volunteers will be telling spine-tingling tales about the building’s murky past.

Tours run from noon till 4pm, with the last admission at 3pm, and must be reserved online in advance via www.historicenvironment.scot/events.

Kinneil Museum, with relics dating back to Roman times, as well as video displays and hands-on exhibits, will also be open throughout the afternoon.