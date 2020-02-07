A ghostly visit from the Bard

When heartbroken author Emily Winters spends Burns Night at her aunt’s old cottage in Ayshire she suddenly takes an involuntary trip into the Twilight Zone.

Emily is trying to get over her two-timing ex, and has been wishing that - just for once - the right man would turn up.

That’s when she gets a visitation, rather than just a visit, from the Ghost of Rabbie Burns.

In the course of a memorable evening the shade of the bard dishes out some well-observed dating advice, while the play spices up the dialogue with some of his greatest poetic and musical hits - for example My Love is Like a Red Red Rose, Charlie is My Darlin’ and Auld Lang Syne.

By the time he’s finished the audience may be persuaded that love and relationships haven’t changed all that much in a couple of centuries after all.

The Ghosting of Rabbie Burns, written by Gillian Duffy, is at FTH Theatre on Tuesday (February 11) from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Booking via https://www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/whats-on/the-ghosting-of-rabbie-burns/