A Falkirk date with a merry widow

Opera Bohemia are bringing a production of the Merry Widow to Falkirk on Friday next week, and with it some show-stopping mumbers - including The Merry Widow Waltz and Chez Maxim’s.

Set in Paris, the romantic operetta tells the story of beautiful and wealthy Hannah, who has been recently widowed - and who is under siege from eligible young men.

Lehar’s music has been arranged for piano (Andrew Brown) and violin (Daniel Meszoly), and the singers are Catriona Clark, Douglas Nairne, Marie Claire Breen and Andrew McTaggart.

The show, at Falkirk Town Hall (starts 7.30pm) is directed by Alistair Digges.

Tickets are available from www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org phone 01324 506850 or at the door, priced £16; concessions £14, students £5.