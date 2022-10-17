From family friendly spooky trails, crafts and story-telling sessions, to pumpkin carving, scary films and adult only fright nights, there’s plenty going on this year for those who love all things Hallowe’en.
Here we feature just some of the Hallowe’en themed events taking place in Falkirk and its surrounding towns.
Dare you take part in any?
1. (Not So) Spooky Stories, local libriaries
A series of (Not So) Spooky Stories sessions are running across Falkirk district libraries this month. Join the teams for silly - not scary- stories this Hallowe'en. There's likely to be some extra crafty Hallowe'en treats - no tricks! Dress up is encouraged. Children aged seven and under should be accompanied by an adult. Contact the library to book.
Sessions are running on October 18 at Falkirk Library; October 27 at Bo'ness Library; October 31 at Denny Library.
Photo: Contributed
2. Creepy Craft sessions, local libraries
Libraries across the district are hosting Creepy Craft sessions during October. Make something spook-tacular to take home in this Halloween-themed craft session. Dress up is encouraged. Craft sessions are suitable for ages 5+. Children aged 7 and under should have an adult with them. Contact the library to book. Sessions are taking place on
October 20 at Meadowbank Library and on October 29 at Bo'ness, Denny and Larbert libraries. .
Photo: Contributed
3. Mini Monster Mash Concert
Braes Wee Choir will host its Mini Monster Mash Concert in Avonbridge Community Hall on October 28 from 6pm to 7.30pm. This free concert is being hosted by Braes Wee Choir as a thank you to everyone for supporting them and their chosen charities. There will be a small selection of spooky songs sung by the choir, some young musicians and it’s fancy dress - with prizes for the best costume for both adult and child. As it’s a mini concert, there won’t be any food or drink provided, so bring your own, and no raffle.
Photo: Jon Savage
4. Under 12s Hallowe'en Disco, Bonnybridge
An Under 12s Hallowe'en disco takes place at Bonnybridge Community Centre on October 28 from 6.30-8.30pm. Tickets are £2, under 3s are free. Event is in aid of Bonnybridge Gala Day. Prizes for best dressed and best pumpkin. Visit the gala's Facebook page for full details and to book tickets.
Photo: Contributed