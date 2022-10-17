3. Mini Monster Mash Concert

Braes Wee Choir will host its Mini Monster Mash Concert in Avonbridge Community Hall on October 28 from 6pm to 7.30pm. This free concert is being hosted by Braes Wee Choir as a thank you to everyone for supporting them and their chosen charities. There will be a small selection of spooky songs sung by the choir, some young musicians and it’s fancy dress - with prizes for the best costume for both adult and child. As it’s a mini concert, there won’t be any food or drink provided, so bring your own, and no raffle.

Photo: Jon Savage