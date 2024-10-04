Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The biggest event in the Bo’ness Real Ale Appreciation Society’s calendar will be held next week.

BRAAS was founded in August 2001 to coincide with the Bo’ness 400 celebrations – celebrating the date in 1601 that Bo’ness first opened as an official port on the Forth.

It has been held every year since, barring the Covid years of 2020 and 2021.

And the 2024 staging wil be held in the Town Hall on Friday, October 11, from 5pm to 11pm and Saturday, October 12 from noon to 11pm.

BRAAS chairman Rob Willox said: “It’s been difficult since the pandemic and a break always has problems getting back on track but the good news is we are on track for our 22nd festival!

“Like the last couple of years, we’re aiming to make up for lost time and hope the festival will continue to be the success that the community and businesses in Bo’ness have helped make it.

“After the bad news of losing two local breweries, Tryst and Hybrid to retirement and the continuing economic climate, the good news is there are more breweries this year and a good few new beers to the festival.

“There’s also a welcome return of Devon Ales after too many missing years.”

Visitors to the festival are being encouraged to vote for their favourite in the BrassApp so that the organising committee can gauge which ones are the favourites.

Rob said: “There are more breweries than last year so we are back to offering two from each, with a selection of 18 new beers to the festival and plenty of old favourites to enjoy. I’m sure folk will!

It takes many hands to make light work of the two day event – from the 30 local businesses who sponsor a cask to volunteers who set up, man the pumps and dismantle it all as the weekend comes to a close.

Rob added: “We’d like to thank everyone who plays their part in making the festival the success that it is. Without that, we wouldn’t be able to keep going strong.”

The event supports local charities every year; the 21st festival last year saw BRASS present a cheque for £1500 to the Fair Day committee.

This year, the Fair committee is once again lending a hand and will receive a donation, along with a number of other local charities.

Entry is £5, including a complimentary drink, with half pints priced at £2.