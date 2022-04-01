14 things to do with the kids in Falkirk district during the Easter holidays

There’s plenty happening across the district to keep them busy and having fun.
Here are just a few suggestions of activities we thought might do the trick.
1. Falkirk town centre is Wonderland
Go down the rabbit hole over the holidays as Falkirk town centre turns into Wonderland. A programme of events, organised by Falkirk Delivers, is planned over two weekends from Thursday, April 7 to Saturday, April 9 and Thursday, April 14 to Saturday, April 16. Why not pay a visit to the Mad Hatter globe photobooth in the Howgate Shopping Centre for some great family pictures, or take on the White Rabbit town centre trail. A series of Mad Hatter’s Tea Party craft events are also running next to The Steeple, but these must be booked in advance and spaces are limited. There will also be a Big Bunny Petting Zoo in the Howgate both Fridays, and face painting on April 8. Enjoy the wonders of balloon art on April 9 and 15. On both Saturdays there’s also the chance to join the Mad Hatter storytelling and walkabout. Find out more about all the events at www.falkirkdelivers.com
Photo: easterstockphotos.com
2. Family Silent Disco
An Easter family silent disco takes place at the Dobbie Hall, Larbert on Saturday, April 16 from 2-4pm. Grab your headphones and sing and dance to all your favourite pop and dance-along classics. There’ll also be face painting and a tuck shop for a little extra cost. Suitable for children under 12, with a recommended age of 4+. Tickets must be bought in advance and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/easter-family-silent-disco-tickets-276959823287 to book.
Photo: Jonathon Reilly
An Easter egg hunt will take place in Grangemouth’s Inchyra Park on Sunday, April 17. The free event has been organised by teenagers Iona Gillies and Mia Evans, both 13, with egg donations from across the local community. Visit Friends of Inchyra Park on Facebook for full details.
Photo: contributed
4. Eggsplorer Trail & exhibition, Blackness Castle
There’s two reasons to visit Blackness Castle this Easter. Over the Easter weekend, from Friday, April 15 to Monday, April 18, the castle will be running an Eggsplorer Trail. Can you find all the clues and complete the challenge?
Also, the visitor attraction is currently hosting the exhibition, Unforgettable. Bringing together writers and artists from a variety of backgrounds along with archival material, the exhibition explores stories from people who shaped and were shaped by Scotland. Find out more at www.historicenvironment.scot
Photo: Michael Gillen