14 things to do with the kids in Falkirk district during the Easter holidays

1. Falkirk town centre is Wonderland

Go down the rabbit hole over the holidays as Falkirk town centre turns into Wonderland. A programme of events, organised by Falkirk Delivers, is planned over two weekends from Thursday, April 7 to Saturday, April 9 and Thursday, April 14 to Saturday, April 16. Why not pay a visit to the Mad Hatter globe photobooth in the Howgate Shopping Centre for some great family pictures, or take on the White Rabbit town centre trail. A series of Mad Hatter’s Tea Party craft events are also running next to The Steeple, but these must be booked in advance and spaces are limited. There will also be a Big Bunny Petting Zoo in the Howgate both Fridays, and face painting on April 8. Enjoy the wonders of balloon art on April 9 and 15. On both Saturdays there’s also the chance to join the Mad Hatter storytelling and walkabout. Find out more about all the events at www.falkirkdelivers.com

Photo: easterstockphotos.com