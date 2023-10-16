With the nights drawing in, Hallowe’en is coming and the district is set to host a variety of spooky events.
From family friendly spooky trails, crafts and story-telling sessions, to pumpkin carving, scary films and adult only fright nights, there’s plenty going on this year for those who love all things Hallowe’en.
Here we feature just some of the Hallowe’en themed events taking place in Falkirk and its surrounding towns in 2023.
Dare you take part in any?
There are plenty of Hallowe'en themed events taking place across the district this month.
There are plenty of Hallowe'en themed events taking place across the district this month. Photo: Bill Henry
2. Pumpkins in the Park, Inchyra Park
Pumpkins in the Park returns to Grangemouth's Inchyra Park on Sunday, October 29 from 1pm to 3pm. Lots of family friendly spooky fun. Laurieston's Ellie-Rose Thomson (7) was over the moon with her free pumpkin last year. The annual event is organised by Friends of Inchyra Park. Photo: Scott Louden
3. Polmont Scarecrow Trail
Polmont's first ever Hallowe'en Scarecrow competition runs from October 26 to November 1. Locals have created their own scarecrows and placed them on display in their gardens. Follow the trail to view all the scarecrows and vote for your favourite. For more details visit the Polmont Community Council Facebook page. Photo: Contributed
4. Steam n Scream
On Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29 join Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway for a departure after dark on a historic steam train to Birkhill where the station master has recently reported some ghastly goings on. Assuming you make it back to Bo’ness safely, you and the other passengers (no normal people of course) can complete a spooky trail in the Museum of Scottish Railways. Booking required. Photo: Scott Louden