4 . Steam n Scream

On Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29 join Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway for a departure after dark on a historic steam train to Birkhill where the station master has recently reported some ghastly goings on. Assuming you make it back to Bo’ness safely, you and the other passengers (no normal people of course) can complete a spooky trail in the Museum of Scottish Railways. Booking required. Photo: Scott Louden