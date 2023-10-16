News you can trust since 1845
14 Hallowe'en things to do across Falkirk district this October

With the nights drawing in, Hallowe’en is coming and the district is set to host a variety of spooky events.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:52 BST

From family friendly spooky trails, crafts and story-telling sessions, to pumpkin carving, scary films and adult only fright nights, there’s plenty going on this year for those who love all things Hallowe’en.

Here we feature just some of the Hallowe’en themed events taking place in Falkirk and its surrounding towns in 2023.

Dare you take part in any?

There are plenty of Hallowe'en themed events taking place across the district this month.

1. NEWS, BILL HENRY, best friends jessica mcatee(4) and KIMBERLEY MITCHELL (8) GET READY FOR HALLOWEEN BY SCOOPING OUT THE INSIDE OF A LARGE PUMPKIN, jessica and KIMBERLEY LOVE DRESSING UP AND CAN,T WAIT UNTIL THE BIG NIGHT AT HALLOWEEN

There are plenty of Hallowe'en themed events taking place across the district this month. Photo: Bill Henry

Pumpkins in the Park returns to Grangemouth's Inchyra Park on Sunday, October 29 from 1pm to 3pm. Lots of family friendly spooky fun. Laurieston's Ellie-Rose Thomson (7) was over the moon with her free pumpkin last year. The annual event is organised by Friends of Inchyra Park.

2. Pumpkins in the Park, Inchyra Park

Pumpkins in the Park returns to Grangemouth's Inchyra Park on Sunday, October 29 from 1pm to 3pm. Lots of family friendly spooky fun. Laurieston's Ellie-Rose Thomson (7) was over the moon with her free pumpkin last year. The annual event is organised by Friends of Inchyra Park. Photo: Scott Louden

Polmont's first ever Hallowe'en Scarecrow competition runs from October 26 to November 1. Locals have created their own scarecrows and placed them on display in their gardens. Follow the trail to view all the scarecrows and vote for your favourite. For more details visit the Polmont Community Council Facebook page.

3. Polmont Scarecrow Trail

Polmont's first ever Hallowe'en Scarecrow competition runs from October 26 to November 1. Locals have created their own scarecrows and placed them on display in their gardens. Follow the trail to view all the scarecrows and vote for your favourite. For more details visit the Polmont Community Council Facebook page. Photo: Contributed

On Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29 join Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway for a departure after dark on a historic steam train to Birkhill where the station master has recently reported some ghastly goings on. Assuming you make it back to Bo'ness safely, you and the other passengers (no normal people of course) can complete a spooky trail in the Museum of Scottish Railways. Booking required.

4. Steam n Scream

On Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29 join Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway for a departure after dark on a historic steam train to Birkhill where the station master has recently reported some ghastly goings on. Assuming you make it back to Bo’ness safely, you and the other passengers (no normal people of course) can complete a spooky trail in the Museum of Scottish Railways. Booking required. Photo: Scott Louden

