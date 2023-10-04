13 things to do in Falkirk district during the October school holidays 2023

In case you’ve forgotten, but we’re sure you’ve not, come the weekend the kids will be on holiday once again.
It’s never easy to keep them entertained when the schools are off.
Here are just some ideas of things that are happening across the district over the next few weeks that may help make the holidays easier and more enjoyable.
1. Sports holiday camps
A wide range of activities are being held by Falkirk Leisure and Culture over the fortnight with holiday camps taking place including tennis coaching, snowsports, multi-sports, badminton and swimming. Dates, times and venues vary and all activities must be booked in advance through their website. Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Inflatable pool fun sessions
Two inflatable fun sessions are taking place in the pool at Bo’ness Recreation Centre in the holidays. The sessions are from 1pm to 2pm on Saturday, October 7 (bookings open) and from 1pm to 2pm on Saturday, October 21 (bookings open on October 16). Cost is £2.80 per child and £4.90 per adult. Under eights must wear a lifejacket and be accompanied by a responsible adult on the inflatable. To book call 01506 778510. Photo: Scott Louden
3. Disney films at the Hippodrome
The Hippodrome in Bo’ness is screening popular Disney films over the weekends marking the film studio’s 100th birthday. From Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8 The Princess and the Frog will be on the big screen. The following weekend, Friday October 13 to Sunday, October 15, they will be screening Frozen (PG). Times vary. Tickets can be booked through the Hippodrome website. Photo: Scott Louden
4. Fun Palace Weekend at Larbert Library
Families can drop in to Larbert Library on Saturday, October 7 for Fun Palace Weekend and get creative. Drop in between 11am and 1pm for a range of activities including decorating fairy doors, the chance to learn how to knit and the opportunity to make a mini book. No need to book, just pop in. Photo: Lisa Ferguson