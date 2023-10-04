13 things to do in Falkirk district during the October school holidays 2023

2 . Inflatable pool fun sessions

Two inflatable fun sessions are taking place in the pool at Bo’ness Recreation Centre in the holidays. The sessions are from 1pm to 2pm on Saturday, October 7 (bookings open) and from 1pm to 2pm on Saturday, October 21 (bookings open on October 16). Cost is £2.80 per child and £4.90 per adult. Under eights must wear a lifejacket and be accompanied by a responsible adult on the inflatable. To book call 01506 778510. Photo: Scott Louden