From family friendly spooky trails, crafts and story-telling sessions, to pumpkin carving, scary films and adult only fright nights, there’s plenty going on this year for those who love all things Hallowe’en.
Here we feature just some of the Hallowe’en themed events taking place in Falkirk and its surrounding towns in 2024.
Dare you take part in any?
1. Hallowe'en fun
There are many Hallowe'en themed events taking place across Falkirk district this October - these are just some of them. Photo: LISA FERGUSON
2. Steam n Scream
On Saturday, October 26 join Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway for a departure after dark on a historic steam train to Birkhill where the station master has recently reported some ghastly goings on. Assuming you make it back to Bo’ness safely, you and the other passengers (no normal people of course) can complete a spooky trail in the Museum of Scottish Railways. Booking required. Make sure you show off your best fancy dress: will you be the scariest witch, wolf, or monster? Photo: Scott Louden
3. Creepy Crafts, various libraries
Make something spook-tacular to take home at one of the Halloween-themed craft sessions at local libraries.. Dress up encouraged. Craft sessions are suitable for ages 5+. Children aged 7 and under should have an adult with them for the duration of the session. Contact the library to book. For full details of which libraries are hosting sessions when, visit the Falkirk Leisure and Culture website. Photo: Contributed
4. Polmont Scarecrow Trail
Polmont's Hallowe'en Scarecrow competition runs from October 25 to November 1. Locals have created their own scarecrows and placed them on display in their gardens. Follow the trail to view all the scarecrows and vote for your favourite. For more details visit the Polmont Together Facebook page. Photo: Contributed