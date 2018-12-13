‘A Christmas Wish’ come true for Larbert girl, Caitlin

A talented Larbert performer is set to spread festive cheer in Edinburgh next week when she stars in a ‘captivating’ charity production at the Usher Hall.

Caitlin Forret (19) will take to the stage on Monday (December 17) in ‘A Christmas Wish’, an annual show that has raised more than £25,000 for charity in the past five years.

The former Larbert High School pupil, who has previously starred in musicals such as Fame, is currently in her final year of BA (Hons) Musical Theatre at The MGA Academy of Performing Arts in Edinburgh,

She said she “can’t wait” to take part in the production, which features an array of Christmas tunes, colourful costumes and festive dance routines.

“It’s always so exciting preparing for A Christmas Wish. The rehearsal process is intense but I love that they bring back some of the numbers from previous years such as Carol Of The Bells, which is my favourite Christmas song.”

The MGA Academy recently became the first full-time professional training academy in Scotland to be awarded accreditation by CDMT, the UK’s quality assurance and membership body for the professional dance, drama and musical theatre industries.

Drew Gowland, co-founder and managing director of The MGA Academy, said: “We are constantly providing our students with opportunities to perform at high-profile events as we know how valuable work experience is when it comes to gaining employment in the industry.

“Caitlin and her classmates have been rehearsing hard for A Christmas Wish and we are confident they will put on a great show.

“We are currently holding auditions for courses starting in September 2019 and would welcome applications from people like Caitlin.”

To apply for a place at The MGA Academy of Performing Arts, visit www.themgaacademy.com/apply.

Tickets for A Christmas Wish are available from the Usher Hall box office on 0131 228 1155.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to The MGA Foundation, a charitable fund which helps aspiring singers, dancers, actors and musical theatre performers to pursue education in their chosen art.