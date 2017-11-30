The yellow brick road is up our street

Audiences at this year’s Glasgow Pavilion Christmas pantomime will be treated to some high-energy and skillful performers from 21 youngsters from a Grangemouth dance school.

The young performers, who are students at McKecknie School of Dance and Performing Arts, can’t wait to grace the famous stage for the Wizard of Never Woz which starts tonight (Thursday) and runs through to mid-January.

Aged between nine and 14, the youngsters will play the children in the panto.

Nadine Judge, principal teacher at the McKecknie school and the panto’s choreographer, said: “The show is colourful, high energy and the customers are brilliant, so it’s right up our street.

“This is a great experience for all of them and everyone is loving it.

“We have only had two weeks to rehearse so it really draws out the professionalism they have inside them.

“The choreography also is really pushing them in acrobatic moves, song and dance, so I am very proud of them.

“We are so excited, and so looking forward to it, especially because of the great stars they will be performing with.”

This year’s panto invites audiences to take a trip down the yellow brick road with Dean Park as Leo the Lion, Christian as the Scatty Scarecrow, Liam Dolan as Tinny the Tin Man and Nicola Park as the Good Fairy Glinda.

It promises to be an exciting but unexpected adventure from Dorothy’s home in sunny Glasgow to the magical land of Never Woz.

The children, including Nadine’s twins who are known as the Curleez (pictured), are split into groups, with each performing once every five days.

During the performances, the Wicked Witch of the West will be brought to life by River City legend Joyce Falconer and her two trusty Henchmen Dumb and Dumber played by international wrestling star Grado and River City star Stephen Purdon.

To book tickets for the show, call the box office now on 0141 332 1846 or visit www.paviliontheatre.co.uk.