Netflix will be releasing The Sandman’s final season in three parts 👀

The Sandman’s final season releases throughout July.

Netflix’s fantasy show returns after nearly three years.

But when exactly will the episodes come out?

Don’t rub the sleep out of your eyes because The Sandman is back for one final season. The Netflix fantasy show returns after almost three years away for a last run of episodes.

Based on the comic series of the same name, by Neil Gaiman, it first debuted back in 2022. It is returning for 12 more episodes which will be spread throughout July.

Netflix regularly does split up the release of its biggest shows into multiple parts - as seen with Stranger Things and Bridgerton. The Sandman is the latest to get this treatment and fans could get caught out by the schedule.

When is The Sandman season 2 out on Netflix?

Tom Sturridge as Morpheus in The Sandman season 2 | Netflix

As previously mentioned, the show’s final season will be split into multiple parts. The first set of episodes will be released tomorrow (July 3) with more following in the coming weeks.

Netflix has confirmed the important dates for The Sandman series 2. It is as follows:

July 3 - episodes 1-6

July 24 - episodes 7-11

July 31 - Death: The High Cost of Living

The Sandman also released a bonus episode after the conclusion of its first season back in 2022. The two-story special - Dream of a Thousand Cats/ Calliope - arrived a couple weeks after series one came out.

What time is The Sandman out on Netflix?

The streaming giant is extremely consistent with when it releases its original shows and movies. Episodes usually drop at 8am GMT - which works out at 3am ET/ 12am PT for American viewers.

