The Masked Singer 2025 final: why Rita Ora left ITV show - and who are judges on ITV

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 15th Feb 2025, 11:00 BST

The Masked Singer’s judging panel has seen changes for the 2025 series 👀
  • The Masked Singer saw a major judging change for this season.
  • Rita Ora has left the ITV hit and been replaced.
  • A Love Island star has taken her place on the panel.

If you are tuning in to The Masked Singer for the first time this season with the final - you might notice a major change. Long-time judge Rita Ora is not part of the panel this year.

Instead she has been replaced by the current host of Love Island - Maya Jama. ITV has confirmed the start time for the final tonight (February 13).

Just three celebs remain in the The Masked Singer, with the identities of nine revealed so far. However, everything will become clear in a few hours as they will be unmasked by the end of the final.

The clues for Wolf, Pufferfish and Dressed Crab are starting to pile up. See what viewers know already about them.

Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross in a promotional image for The Mased Singer 2023 (Credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV)Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross in a promotional image for The Mased Singer 2023 (Credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV)
Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross in a promotional image for The Mased Singer 2023 (Credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV) | ITV

Why isn’t Rita Ora a judge on The Masked Singer this year?

The pop star had been part of the panel for the British version of The Masked Singer since it first debuted back in early 2020. However she will not be back for this year’s episodes - making it the second time in six seasons that a judge has been replaced.

Ken Jeong was originally on the panel, but due to COVID restrictions he was replaced for the 2021 season by Mo Gilligan, who has remained on the show ever since. Rita Ora’s departure was revealed in 2024 - and it is because she has jumped across the pond to become a judge for The Masked Singer US.

Who has replaced Rita Ora?

The new judge for The Masked Singer is Maya Jama, the radio presenter and current Love Island presenter. It was revealed on Instagram in September 2024.

Speaking about joining the show to Digital Spy, she said: “I'm such a Masked Singer fan, so joining the panel alongside Davina, Jonathan, and Mo — and of course working with Joel — is going to be so much fun!"

The full panel of judges for 2025 is: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Maya Jama. Joel Dommett is back yet again to host the show.

Who do you think will win The Masked Singer in 2025? Share your predictions and guesses on their identities by emailing me: [email protected].

