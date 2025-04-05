Who are the guests on The Jonathan Ross Show? ITV line-up confirmed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- ITV has confirmed the guests for The Jonathan Ross Show tonight.
- It includes an Oscar-winning actor.
- But who else will appear on the show?
An Oscar-winning actor and one of the stars of Black Mirror will be joining Jonathan Ross on his famous sofa this weekend. It comes after the cast of Severance appeared a week ago.
The line-up for tonight’s (April 5) episode of the popular talk show has been confirmed. It rounds out ITV’s Saturday night line-up, which also includes BGT.
Listen now on Screen Babble: The Oscars - a year to forget? The White Lotus, Mystery Boxes and Harry Potter
But who are the guests on The Jonathan Ross Show on April 5? Here’s all you need to know:
What time is The Jonathan Ross Show on?
The popular talk show is scheduled to start at 9.20pm today. It will follow the end of The 1% Club.
It is scheduled to run for just over an hour and will finish at 10.25pm. The Jonathan Ross Show will be followed by the ITV News.
How to watch The Jonathan Ross Show?
The latest episode will once again be broadcast on ITV 1/ 1HD. It is scheduled to start at 9.20pm - as mentioned in the section above.
If you can’t watch it live, it will also be on ITV1+1 at 10.20pm. Viewers can also catch-up via ITVX - with the previous episodes from series 22 already available.
Who are the guests on The Jonathan Ross Show this week?
Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony-winning actor Viola Davis will be among the guests for tonight’s episode. It comes ahead of the release of her new movie G20 on Amazon Prime Video.
Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)
Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.
Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.
Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Jonathan Ross will also be joined by Will Poulter, who is set to return to Black Mirror in its new season. He previously had a role in the interactive special Bandersnatch - you may also recognise him from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Bear.
Renowned comedian Jack Dee is also set to appear. There will also be a performance from Simple Minds of their iconic hit Don't You (Forget About Me) ahead of the song's 40th anniversary.
What do you think of the guest line-up for The Jonathan Ross Show this week? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.