Channel 4 is welcoming viewers back into the famous Bake Off tent this Christmas.

An all-star cast of Soap favourites have signed up for the festive special.

They will take on familiar challenges like the showstopper.

Fans of The Great British Bake Off are getting an early Christmas treat. Audiences are being invited back into the famous tent for a festive helping of baking fun.

Five soap stars will take on The Great Christmas Bake Off, including recognisable faces from EastEnders, Corrie and Emmerdale. Perhaps it will settle the answer of which soap is the best of them all.

They will be battling it out to be named the Festive Star Baker and will have to take on three familiar challenges. And it wouldn’t be bake off without a handshake from Santa… I mean Paul Hollywood.

What time is The Great Christmas Bake Off?

The Great British Bake Off will be back with episodes over Christmas. Photo: Mark Bourdillon/ Channel 4 | Mark Bourdillon/ Channel 4

It will air on Channel 4 on Christmas Eve (today, December 24). It is scheduled to start at 8pm and will run until 9.15pm - a full 75 minutes, including ad-breaks.

If you can’t watch it live, because you have plans the night before Chrimbo, it will be available on catch on the Channel 4 streaming service (currently named Channel 4). The app can be downloaded from all major app stores and also accessed online here.

What is the line-up for The Great Christmas Bake Off?

For the festive episode Paul Hollywood is joined as always by Prue Leith and their festive helpers Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond. But for this episode they will be joined by five soap stars.

Chris Bisson, Natalie Cassidy, Dean Gaffney, Shobna Gulati and Sheree Murphy will all be competing to be crowned the Festive Star Baker. What a way to spend Christmas Eve.

Channel 4 confirms challenges for Christmas special

The Signature Challenge asks the bakers to put their own spin on the traditional yule log, while the Technical challenges their meringue skills as they create delicate Christmas trees. No Christmas would be complete though without a dramatic Soap ending, as the bakers showcase one of their famous soap storylines...in biscuit form.

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas?