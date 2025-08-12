The Great British Sewing Bee will continue on the BBC tonight (August 12).

The Great British Sewing Bee is now in its 11th series.

Sara Pascoe is back on hosting duties.

But who has left the competition so far?

Grab your needles and thread because it is almost time for another episode of The Great British Sewing Bee.

It is reduce, reuse and recycle week on the show as the amateur sewers tackle the fast fashion industry. So far four of the contestants have been eliminated from the process.

Sara Pascoe is back on hosting duties after taking the previous year off due to maternity leave. The dynamic duo of Patrick Grant and Esme Young are back on judging duty once again.

But which of the contestants are still in the process and who has packed their needles? Here’s all you need to know:

Who has left The Great British Sewing Bee so far?

The first week didn’t see any of the contestants leave - due to Glendora missing the final challenge because of illness, the decision was made not to eliminate anyone. It meant that in episode two last week (July 22), there was a brutal double departure.

Despite having won garment of the week in the opening episode, Peter was eliminated last week. He was also joined in leaving the show by Saffie.

Glendora was eliminated after the third episode and finished the show in 9th position. She was in the bottom two with Novello.

Having avoided leaving the week prior, Novello was sent home in last week’s episode (August 5). It was Korean week on the show.

But who will be the next to leave? We will find out after tonight’s (August 12) episode on BBC One.

Who is still in the cast of The Great British Sewing Bee?

It is week five of the competition this evening and it is only going to get fiercer from here. The remaining contestants includes:

Caz, 59, retired - Staffordshire

Dan, 37, stage performer - Durham

Gaynor, 72, retired office manager - Port Talbot

Jessica 'Jess', 33, head of communications - London

Kit, 24, digital marketeer - Manchester

Órla, 19, cafe worker/ student - Inverness

Stuart, 53, premises manager - Herefordshire

Yasmin, 30, scientist - Gateshead

What to expect from The Great British Sewing Bee tonight?

The preview for tonight’s episode (August 12), via Radio Times, reads: “The amateur sewers tackle the fast fashion industry in reduce, reuse and recycle week, in which none of the fabric in the haberdashery is new.

“They begin by creating a zero-waste workwear jacket, then breathe new life into discarded camping gear as they transform tents into complete outfits. In the made-to-measure round, the sewers must raid their wardrobes and those of family and friends to create fresh outfits from garments no longer worn.”

The episode will start at 9pm on BBC One and will last for approximately an hour. It will be live on BBC iPlayer and also on demand if you can’t watch it live.

