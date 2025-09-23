The Great British Bake Off will be a bit shorter than you are used to this week 👀🍰

The Great British Bake Off is heading ‘back to school’.

Fans are being warned the episode will be shorter this week.

But when exactly will GBBO start?

Channel 4 will be ringing the school bell as the bakers return to the Great British Bake Off tent. It is not quite a classroom, but there will be plenty of tests for the remaining amateurs.

The legendary cooking competition has introduced a brand new theme this year and it has finally arrived. Paul Hollywood is said to have been ‘terribly excited’ by back-to-school week.

But what time will the show start and why is it shorter this week? Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from GBBO this week?

Prue Leith is a judge for GBBO series 16 | Channel 4/ Love Productions

The show will be introducing a new theme with back-to-school week. Expect plenty of cake and custard.

The preview for GBBO’s latest episode, via Radio Times , reads: “The bakers return to school, starting off with the classic canteen favourite, flapjacks, before being tested with a fondly remembered school cake technical, with a catch.

“For their final exam, they have to produce a spectacular school fete showstopper, full of nostalgic treats. Mr Hollywood and Ms Leith judge their efforts, before deciding which of the students to expel.”

What time does GBBO start and how to watch?

Channel 4 is once again the home of The Great British Bake Off, as it has been since series eight. It is due to start at 8pm this evening (September 23), which will be the same throughout the coming weeks.

It will be broadcast live on the TV channel as well as its on demand app. Previous episodes are available to watch from series 16, if you have missed any so far.

Why is GBBO shorter than usual this week?

Since its move to Channel 4, episodes of The Great British Bake Off have lasted for 90 minutes including adverts. Usually, the show runs from 8pm to 9.30pm on Tuesday evenings.

However, for today’s episode (September 23), GBBO will run from 8pm to 9.15pm - a run time of 75 minutes. It may mean a few less advertising breaks, perhaps.

The change is due to Channel 4 preparing to air the final of The Inheritance this evening.

