The Apprentice 2025: what are the candidates' business plans - what could Lord Sugar invest in

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 30th Jan 2025, 10:41 BST

Could Lord Alan Sugar invest in bubble tea, padel tennis or even a tutoring company 👀

A fresh batch of candidates will be competing to win a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar. The 19th series of the long-running BBC show starts in just a matter of hours.

But what exactly could Lord Sugar be investing in? Prior to the start of the show, all of the candidates have detailed their business plans - ranging from bubble tea to padel tennis and tutoring.

The candidates are listed in alphabetical order. Remind yourself of who will be Lord Sugar’s aides over the coming weeks.

“To evolve my already successful business to the next level. To create an online platform where anyone can upload their designs onto gifts and earn passive income. Creating a community of creators and consumers. To empower people who struggle with or can’t work a 9-5 to earn an income on their own terms.”

1. Emma Rothwell - fired task 1

1. Emma Rothwell - fired task 1

“I have designed a unique patented utility belt specifically for hairdressers, makeup artists, and costume designers on the go. In my experience within the beauty and hair industry, I noticed a significant problem: the tools that artists typically wear are often not functional, ergonomic, or aesthetically appealing, nor was there any focus on hygiene. This realisation drove me to create a tool belt that is not only ergonomic but also enhances the entire creative process.”

2. Aoibheann Walsh - fired task 2

2. Aoibheann Walsh - fired task 2

“My business plan is to develop a user-friendly online platform that connects patients with the most reputable hair transplant clinics worldwide. The platform will solve the challenge of navigating a crowded market, where many clinics claim to be the best, by providing a trusted, easy-to-use resource for comparing clinics, accessing expert advice, and making well-informed decisions about hair restoration.”

3. Carlo Brancati - fired task 3

3. Carlo Brancati - fired task 3

“Introducing a new luxury product range with a twist, which incorporates an online application and members club for hairdressers, barbers and customers to interact with each other. The idea is to take the customer on the full journey and to be recognised as a one-stop destination for all hair, beauty barbering and retail product needs. The second element of the business plan is to expand into more locations across the UK and globally.”

4. Nadia Suliaman - fired task 4

4. Nadia Suliaman - fired task 4

