STV reporter visiting Falkirk to sign copies of new book on search for Invernesses in America

Mike Edwards normally reports on the news but after the publication of his globe trotting autobiography he’s now page lead material.

The STV roving reporter has spent a good few years bringing Scottish television viewers some of the country’s biggest stories, but all the while he was taking part in his own adventure – the tale of a humble lad from Inverness who got to travel the world to cover events and capture the facts in a variety of formats.

The new book, entitled The Road Home: My American Journey in Search of Inverness, is really two stories – Mike’s journey across the USA searching for locations with the place name Inverness and a look back on some memorable moments from his own long career in journalism.

Mike will take a break from his travels to pop into Waterstones in Falkirk High Street on Saturday to sign copies of his book and chat with fans.

STV’s senior news correspondent said: “When you’ve completed a quarter of a century in a high pressure, tough 24/7 business, what do you do to mark the milestone? Well, I decided to go off looking for other Invernesses.”

In an epic coast-to-coast trip across the USA, Mike brings greetings from the one true Inverness to settlements with the same name in California, Mississippi, Illinois, Alabama and Florida.

His American odyssey sees him stay at unspeakable motel chains, accompanied by his ageing lapdog as he takes to the open roads to meet a mayor in a missile silo, sleep through a Los Angeles earthquake, hear the gospel according to Bubba and meet a man who’s published a coffee table book dedicated to Hollywood stars and their swimming pools.

Mike said: “On the way I met local people in the other Invernesses and was able to discover the very different ways in which they live and look at life. I travelled along the route which saw the Civil War and the Civil Rights marches and along the way I was haunted by the shadows of Martin Luther King, the original Citizen Kane, the Birdman of Alcatraz, the peanut farming president and Elvis.”

The Road Home also tells how – from his childhood home in Inverness – Mike progressed from teenage sports reporter for local newspapers to Moray Firth Radio, via a spell with Swiss Radio International in Berne and Edinburgh’s Radio Forth, to joining the reporting team at Glasgow-based STV.

It recalls some of the major stories he’s covered through the years, from close encounters with mass murderers like Ian Brady and Peter Tobin to meeting former boxing world champion Mike Tyson.

He also explains how he managed to appear as himself in the classic Scottish television cop drama Taggart.

The Road Home: My American Journey In Search of Inverness, published by Kessock Books, is available now and Mike will be at Waterstones from 2pm.