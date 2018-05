Falkirk musicians and bands Fairweather and the Elements, ARC/WLF, OnTheFly and Charlotte Jane will play North Star on Friday night.

The event, which also feature DJ sets from Steven Walker and Jamie Irwin, kicks off at the Vicar Street venue from 8pm and hopes to coin in cash for a group of Falkirk cyclists embarking on a journey from Falkirk to Cardiff to help raise money for several charities.