Fans have ‘given up on the show’ after the latest Strictly public vote.

Pete Wicks has made it through to the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final.

The TOWIE star had the lowest score from the judges after the Saturday performances.

But the public have spoken and sent him through to next week.

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left baffled after Pete Wicks made it through to the semi-final. He and Jowita had the lowest score after the Week 11 performances last night.

But after the public vote, Pete was announced as the first celebrity to make it through to next week. It left shocked viewers taking to social media to express their surprise at the result.

And fans were all saying the same thing. Here’s all you need to know:

Strictly fans ‘give up on show’ after shock vote result

Pete Wicks is in the Strictly semi-final. Photo: BBC/Guy Levy | BBC/Guy Levy

Pete Wicks making it through to the semi-final left many viewers feeling baffled. They took to social media to share their thoughts on the result.

One wrote: “How in the hell is pete through AGAIN, are u joking.” Another added: “Really sorry I really like Pete but it was his time to go this week.”

A Twitter user posted: “I give up on this show sometimes. Has someone from Strictly Come Dancing got a burner phone voting for Pete every week.”

Another added: “Pete should be in the dance off! Public don't know what they're doing.” While one echoed: “Stop voting for Pete - shouldn’t have lasted more than 2 weeks.”

