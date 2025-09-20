Strictly Come Dancing is about to hit the ballroom floor for another season. The launch show is set to take place in a matter of hours.
The BBC has revealed all 15 of the celebs who will take part in the series this year. It comes after one of the stars was forced to pull out shortly after being announced.
Strictly’s start time for this evening has been confirmed. Remind yourself of when it will begin.
The professional dancers who will compete in series 23 have also been announced. It includes two new faces for 2025.
But who are the celebs set to compete for the Glitterball Trophy? Meet the full cast below.
If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.