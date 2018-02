Cult classic Strictly Ballroom is to be shown at Falkirk Town Hall this Saturday night.

Fans of the 1992 film are invited along to the Westbridge Street venue to relive the hilarity, sequins and drama on the big screen.

The action is centred on two misfits who try to win the Australian Pan Pacific Championships by disproving Ballroom Confederation judges’ claims ‘there are no new steps’.

Tickets for the screening, which starts at 7.30pm, cost £7 for adults and £5 for concessions.