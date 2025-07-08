Stereophonics announce nine date arena tour of the UK in December 2025 - dates, venues and tickets
- Stereophonics look to close their 2025 with a nine date arena tour of the United Kingdom in December.
- The group are set for dates in Nottingham, Sheffield, Aberdeen, Glasgow, London and more.
- Here’s where you can catch Kelly Jones and the gang during their Winter Arena tour, and when you can get tickets for the show.
Following a triumphant summer of stadium and outdoor performances, Welsh rock legends Stereophonics have unveiled plans for a major UK arena tour in December 2025.
The extensive run of dates will see the band play Nottingham, Newcastle, Sheffield, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, and London's iconic O2 to finish up the year.
The announcement comes hot on the heels of a string of hugely successful gigs, including a sold-out show at London's Finsbury Park on July 4, 2025, where the band captivated audiences with dazzling visuals and their signature soaring melodies.
The tour announcement coincides with the continued success of their recently released thirteenth studio album, Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait. The album debuted at No.1, marking their ninth official No.1 album – a testament to their enduring appeal and prolific career.
With three decades of ground-breaking achievements and a legacy of chart-topping albums, Stereophonics remain one of the most respected and beloved bands in rock, with Kelly Jones’ introspective lyrics continuing to resonate with fans both old and new.
The band's dynamic live performances this year further solidify their reputation for never resting on their laurels, promising an electrifying experience for tour attendees – one that fans can check out for themselves during the Stereophonics Winter Arena Tour.
Where are Stereophonics playing on their 2025 UK arena tour?
The band are set to perform at the following locations on the following dates:
- December 4 2025: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- December 6 2025: Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- December 8 2025: Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- December 9 2025: P&J Live, Aberdeen
- December 10 2025: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- December 12 2025: Co-op Live, Manchester
- December 13 2025: Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- December 16 2025: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- December 18 2025: The O2, London
Where can I get tickets to see Stereophonics on their 2025 UK arena tour?
Tickets to see Stereophonics on their Winter Arena tour will go on sale through Ticketmaster UK from 9:30am BST on July 11 2025.
What have Stereophonics been performing live recently?
We don’t have to venture too far back to find out what Kelly Jones and company have been performing live. Setlist.FM have listed that the band performed the following set during their show at Finsbury Park, London earlier in the month (July 4 2025.)
- Vegas Two Times
- I Wanna Get Lost With You
- Have a Nice Day
- There's Always Gonna Be Something
- Just Looking
- Do Ya Feel My Love
- Pick a Part That's New
- Seems Like You Don't Know Me
- Superman
- Geronimo (with “Heartbreaker” riff by Led Zeppelin)
- Maybe Tomorrow
- Local Boy in the Photograph
- I Wouldn't Believe Your Radio (Kelly solo on ukulele into full band)
- Mr. Writer
- Mr and Mrs Smith
- Fly Like an Eagle
- Graffiti on the Train
- C'est la vie
- The Bartender and the Thief
Encore:
- Step on My Old Size Nines (Kelly solo)
- Handbags and Gladrags (Mike d’Abo cover) (Kelly solo)
- Traffic
- A Thousand Trees
- Dakota
Have you caught Stereophonics on their most recent stadium tour, or will you be seeing them perform during this arena tour in December? Let us know your thoughts on this tour announcement by leaving a comment down below.
