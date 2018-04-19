Stars of Falkirk’s first professional panto announced

Falkirk’s own Barbara Bryceland is set to star in the town’s first professional pantomime this December.

The singer will take on the role of Fairy Godmother in the production of Cinderella which is being produced by FTH Theatre in conjunction with Imagine Theatre.

Sally Howitt

And she will star alongside River City’s Sally Howitt, who will play the wicked stepmother.

Steve Boden, managing director of Imagine Theatre, said: “We are very excited about producing Cinderella in Falkirk this year and we promise to put on a stunning show with a fabulous cast, an amazing set and costumes and a lot of hilarious slapstick.

“Having worked with Sally in the past we know what an amazing baddie she is, and Barbara has such a wonderful voice she is just perfect for the role of Fairy Godmother.”

Barbara shot to fame on the X Factor in 2007 and quickly became a household name throughout Scotland.

She was back on our screens in 2012 on The Voice, being mentored by Tom Jones.

Now she performs all over the world and is excited to be taking on the challenge of her first ever pantomime in the town she now calls home.

Sally Howitt is known for her role as Scarlett Adamsin River City.

For the last two years she has appeared in pantomime in Kilmarnock and is delighted to have been asked to perform in Falkirk this festive season.

She said: “I am really excited to be part of Falkirk’s first professional pantoime and cannot wait to be a baddie again as it is so much fun.

“I enjoy the live performance of panto and there is nothing like hearing the whoops of excitement from the audience as the lights go down and knowing you are about to take them away from real life for a few hours into a magical story, and Cinderella is one of the most magical of them all!”

Cinderella runs at Falkirk Town Hall from Thursday, December 6 to Monday, December 24.

To book tickets call 01324 506850 or visit www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org.