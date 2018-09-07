SoulSpin night to return to Larbert’s Dobbie Hall

Aretha may have gone but soul power is still bubbling away at the Earth’s core and will erupt at Larbert’s Dobbie Hall next week.

Afterglow Music’s latest SoulSpin night on Friday, September 14, features DJs and bands who are keeping the torch that the Queen of Soul held aloft for so long burning brightly in these dark times.

This time fans of Northern Soul, Funk and Motown will be able to enjoy some top live acts to complement the turntable masters who live and breathe to fill dance floors with gyrating masses up and down the country.

Organiser Rikki Toner said: “We hope to continue the success of SoulSpin and thought we’d mix it up this time with some exciting live music as well as the amazing DJs we are lucky to have the opportunity to bring to Larbert.

“We run another live music event called Shuffle Down at the venue and think the live element will be a lot of fun at this night also.”

Headlining SoulSpin 3 will be the hugely successful Glasgow duo Shaka Loves You who boast a truly unique show, effortlessly fusing elements of funk, soul, disco and hip-hop with turntable trickery and tight live percussion.

Since forming in 2012, SLY boys Jamie and Marty have already shared the stage with musical heavyweights like George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, The Jacksons, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Chali 2na of Jurassic 5, Craig Charles, Joey Negro, Mr Scruff and The Reflex and have played a ton of gigs week in, week out.

As well as their highly popular residencies in Glasgow and Edinburgh, the lads have graced clubs from Athens to Amsterdam and enjoyed regular festival slots throughout the UK.

Another Glasgow act, brass-toting soul band Brass, Aye?, hope to bring a carnival atmosphere to the night.

Like fellow Glaswegian party hardies Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5 – who sport bright yellow duds at their gigs – this vibrant street band are known for wearing gold whenever and wherever they throwdown some top brass action.

Starting off as a horns and drums outfit in 2012, Brass, Aye? has gone from strength to strength in the last six years thanks to their sense of fun and ability to attract an array of talented musicians from all backgrounds and the band are now working on developing their own original material.

Their all action shows include singing, dancing and lots and lots of crowd participation as revellers at carnivals, parties and festivals they have played all over Scotland can vouch for.

Local funk and soul act The Chappelles complete the live side of things, while legendary DJs FunkPunk and Gary Love provide some hot vinyl selections designed to engage punters’ talifeather shaking mechanisms.

Visit www.soul-spin.co.uk for more information or pop into Noise Noise Noise on Vicar Street for tickets or pay at the door on the night.