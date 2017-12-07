Some entertainment for you over the coming days

Have a look at these entertaining happenings you may wish to attend.

1) FFC: Jez Hellard

Falkirk Folk Club presents Jez Hellard and the Djukella Orchestra at the Tolbooth Tavern, Tolbooth Street from 8pm tonight (Thursday). The band, who are currently on tour, are stopping off at FFC’s base to play songs from their recent live album D’rect from the Shire.

2) FYT: Peter Pan

The talented thespians of Falkirk Youth Theatre continue their adventures in Never Land with Peter Pan and the gang, taking the Falkirk Town Hall audience with them on a high flying excursion into pure imagination. Shows at 7.30pm from tonight (Thursday) to Sunday.

3) Unison Kinneil Brass Band

Christmas spirit will be in plentiful supply when the marvellous musicians of Unison Kinneil Brass Band puff out their cheeks and power into their festive repertoire at Laurieston Church, Polmont Road tonight (Thursday) from

7.30pm.

4) Cinderella at the Inchyra

If ever there was a venue where you would need a magic-enhanced dress and glass slippers it’s the posh Inchyra Hotel. Panto fun comes to the venue from 2pm on Sunday with the age old tale of Cinderella, who upgraded her Travelodge status to dance with a handsome prince.

5) Daniel O’Donnell

The velvet voice of Irish crooner Daniel O’Donnell can still make ladies’ hearts skip a beat – although admittedly some are at an age when their arteries are starting to harden – and he will be performing to his adoring fans at the SECC Armadillo on Friday from 7pm.

6) Christmas Psychic Party

You don’t have to have to have second sight to predict a fun time will be had by all who attend Ghostseekers’ Christmas Psychic Party at Stenhousemuir’s Plough Hotel on Saturday. A Robbie Williams, pictured above, tribute act will have it large with the mediums from 7.30pm.

Thursday, December 7

Music

Unison Kinneil Brass Band will be performing at Laurieston Church, Polmont Road, Laurieston (7.30pm)

Falkirk Folk Club presents Jez Hellard and the Djukella Orchestra at the Tolbooth Tavern, Tolbooth Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Strummers Christmas Singalong welcomes all guitarists and singers to the Rosebank, Main Street, Camelon (8pm)

Pantomime

Film

NT Live: Young Marx will be screen at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)

Friday, December 8

Pantomime

Film

Battle of the Sexes will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Saturday, December 9

Music

The Prairie Star Country and Western Club presents Texas Gun at Weir Social Club, Church Street, Alloa (7pm)

Pantomime

Event

A Bauble Hunt will take place at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (11am)

A local makers market will take place at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (11am)

Elf Gets Active at Mariner Leisure Centre, Glasgow Road, Camelon (2pm)

Helix Glow and Ride will take place at the Helix Park, Falkirk (5pm)

Film

Paddington 2 will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Battle of the Sexes will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Mariinsky Theatre’s The Nutcracker will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)

Sunday, December 10

Film

Mariinsky Theatre’s The Nutcracker will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Battle of the Sexes will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Events

A living nativity will take place at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (1pm)

Monday, December 11

Music

Stirling Folk Club presents its Christmas Party at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Film

Battle of the Sexes will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Event

Tuesday, December 12

Event

Wednesday, December 13

Event

Film

Battle of the Sexes will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Thursday, December 14

Music

Barbara Bryceland and Friends Christmas Show will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Battle of the Sexes will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, December 15

Music

DraGart Christmas Cabaret will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Event

Film

Suburbicon will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, December 16

Music

We are the Champions: Magic a Kind of Queen will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2.30pm)

Event

A Cosy Christmas Read will take place at the Helix Park, Falkirk (12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm)

Pick of the Week

Books

1. State Secrets by Quintin Jardine

2. Night School by Lee Child

3. Haunted by Charlaine Harris

4. Rather be the Devil by Ian Rankin

5. The Midnight Line by Lee Child