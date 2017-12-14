Some entertaining events for you in the coming days

Here are a few events in the area and beyond that might tickle your fancy

Thursday, December 14

Music

Barbara Bryceland and Friends Christmas Show at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Strummers Christmas Singalong for guitarists and singers at the Rosebank, Main Street, Camelon (8pm)

Film

Battle of the Sexes screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, December 15

Music

DraGart Christmas Cabaret will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Matt Lewis sings at the Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (9pm)

Event

A Bauble Hunt at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (11am)

Film

Suburbicon screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Karaoke

Belt out some tunes at the Bluebell Inn, Main Street, Bainsford (9pm)

Saturday, December 16

Music

We are the Champions: Magic a Kind of Queen will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2.30pm)

The Hooks will be playing the Bluebell Inn, Main Street, Bainsford (8pm)

Film

Elf will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Suburbicon will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Event

A Bauble Hunt at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (11am)

A Cosy Christmas Read will take place at the Helix Park, Falkirk (12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm)

Sunday, December 17

Music

A Bairns Christmas will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)

Jock the Box will be performing at the Tam Bain, Mary Street, Laurieston (4pm)

Event

A Cosy Christmas Read will take place at the Helix Park, Falkirk (10am, 12.30pm and 1.30pm)

A Bauble Hunt at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (11am)

A local makers market at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (11am)

A living nativity at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (1pm)

Film

Elf will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Suburbicon at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Karaoke

Belt out some tunes at the Bluebell Inn, Main Street, Bainsford (4pm)

Monday December 18

Music

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers will play Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Suburbicon will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Event

A Bauble Hunt at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitcross (11am)

Tuesday, December 19

Event

A Bauble Hunt at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (11am)

Wednesday, December 20

Film

Suburbicon will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Event

A Bauble Hunt will take place at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (11am)

Thursday, December 21

Music

Christmas with Joe Longthorne and Special Guest will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Suburbicon will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Event

A Bauble Hunt at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (11am)

Friday, December 22

Film

It’s A Wonderful Life at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Event

A Bauble Hunt at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (11am)

Saturday, December 23

Film

The Snowman and The Snowman and the Snowdog double bill will be at the Hippodrome, Hope Street,Bo’ness (11am)

It’s A Wonderful Life will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Event

A Bauble Hunt at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (11am)

A Cosy Christmas Read will take place at the Helix Park, Falkirk (12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm)

A Living Nativity at Muiravondside Country Park, Whitecross (1pm)

Sunday, December 24

Music

John Waterston sings at the Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (4pm)

Film

It’s A Wonderful Life will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)

Event

A Cosy Christmas Read takes place at the Helix Park, Falkirk (10am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm)

Games

A pool and dominoes competition takes place at the Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (2pm)

Monday, December 25

Music

A Christmas Night Party takes place at the Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (11pm)

Wednesday, December 27

Film

Murder on the Orient Express will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (3pm)

Thursday, December 28

Film

White Christmas will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Friday, December 29

Film

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Saturday, December 30

Music

The Doledrums will be playing live at North Star, Vicar Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Sunday, December 31

Karaoke

A Hogmanay Karaoke Disco takes place at the Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (9pm)

monday, january 1

Event

Fire and Light 2018, outdoor light show spectacular to welcome the New Year, Helix Park, Falkirk (5pm)

TUESDAY, January 2

Event

Fire and Light 2018, outdoor light show spectacular to welcome the New Year, Helix Park, Falkirk (5pm)