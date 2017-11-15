Snow and silliness with Larbert Opera

The Snow Queen is on her way to Larbert’s Dobbie Hall as Larbert Opera prepares for its annual pantomime.

The Christmas crowd-pleaser is a firm favourite with local people who want to see a show that can match the professional productions, without the price ticket to match. Once again, the company provides a twist to a traditional tale as they dish up slapstick, singing and snowy silliness.

The show is, of course, based on Hans Christian Anderson’s famous story of a young girl searching for her friend who has been stolen by the wicked Snow Queen.

However, Derek D Easton and Daniel Baillie have rewritten the famous fairytale, so in this version, Gerda now lives with her Grandparents who own the toy shop and work hard trying to make her happy...

You can find out how the changes have been made when the show opens in Larbert’s Dobbie Hall on Tuesday, November 21, with performances every day until Saturday, when there is a matinee and evening show. To book, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/larbertamateuroperaticsociety or call 07379 799250.