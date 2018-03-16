Sing-a-long Greatest Showman event in Falkirk

It’s been enjoyed by millions across the globe - now smash-hit movie The Greatest Showman is coming to Falkirk as a sing-a-long event.

Falkirk Community Trust has organised the special showing of the movie, starring Hugh Jackman as the famous P.T Barnum, as well as Michelle Williams and Zac Efron, for this weekend.

The soundtrack to the musical topped the charts in 77 countries world-wide, so it’s safe to say it’s been quite the hit!

For this special sing-a-long version, at the Hippodrome on Saturday at 7.30pm, the words to all of the songs, including This Is Me and The Greatest Show, will appear on the screen - so you don’t have to memorise them beforehand!

Tickets for the event, priced at £6.70 for adults, £5.10 for kids and concessions and £18.50 for a family ticket (booking fee applies) are still available - click here.